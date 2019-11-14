JUST IN
Alliance break-up: New Sena demands were not acceptable to us, says Shah


Where is Hindutva? BJP takes potshots at Sena's bid to ally with Cong-NCP

'Hindutva' has been the Sena's ideological leitmotif, and the glue that made BJP and Sena stick together for over 30 years

Archis Mohan & PTI 

Uddhav Thackeray
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had responded to a similar question at his press conference on Tuesday evening

The BJP on Wednesday took potshots at former ally Shiv Sena’s attempts, asking it how it planned to fit its ‘Hindutva’ ideology, which the two share, in the common minimum programme (CMP) it is trying to sew up with ideological opponents, NCP and Congress.

“It is up to the Shiv Sena how to fit their ‘Hindutva’ agenda in the CMP with the Congress,” senior BJP leader and Union minister Raosaheb Danve said. “The Congress, which is a 150-year-old party, will obviously take its agenda further (in government),” he said.

‘Hindutva’ has been the Sena’s ideological leitmotif, and the glue that made BJP and Sena stick together for over 30 years. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had responded to a similar question at his press conference on Tuesday evening. He said he was collecting information on how the BJP struck alliances with such ideologically distinct parties as the Peoples’ Democratic Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party, and Telugu Desam Party.


