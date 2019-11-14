Where is Hindutva? BJP takes potshots at Sena's bid to ally with Cong-NCP

The on Wednesday took potshots at former ally Shiv Sena’s attempts, asking it how it planned to fit its ‘Hindutva’ ideology, which the two share, in the common minimum programme (CMP) it is trying to sew up with ideological opponents, NCP and Congress.

“It is up to the how to fit their ‘Hindutva’ agenda in the CMP with the Congress,” senior leader and Union minister Raosaheb Danve said. “The Congress, which is a 150-year-old party, will obviously take its agenda further (in government),” he said.

‘Hindutva’ has been the Sena’s ideological leitmotif, and the glue that made and Sena stick together for over 30 years. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had responded to a similar question at his press conference on Tuesday evening. He said he was collecting information on how the BJP struck alliances with such ideologically distinct parties as the Peoples’ Democratic Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party, and Telugu Desam Party.