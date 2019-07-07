Who to project as CM in Delhi? BJP is in fix over four strong contenders

Vijay Goel is among Delhi leaders who generate instant recall when the city’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit is discussed. For the past month, Goel starts his day at dawn break in a park with a mike in hand. Chairs are laid out for an audience of over 50 morning-walkers whom he addresses with a campaigner’s ardour.

Goel is a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, but his heart lies in Delhi, home to his family in the walled city and seat of his politics. Usually, he starts his interaction by asking people what their issues are. As they catalogue their problems, which are topped ...