Why Congress choose Naresh Arora's DesignBoxed to manage its social media

Earlier this week, with less than three weeks left for the first phase of polling, the Indian National Congress finally picked three agencies to handle its digital marketing and social media campaigns. Along with biggies like SilverPush and Nixon Advertising, the Congress publicity committee selected the lesser known DesignBoxed, which is run by Chandigarh-based Naresh Arora.

Arora founded DesignBoxed, with another partner, in 2011 as a digital media marketing company. Its rise as an election consultant has been meteoric. Arora, 38, and his team forayed into election management in ...