Will more differentiating markedly Hindu values be added to Bharatiya list?

In a book, Creating a Nationality, edited by Shikha Trivedy, Shail Mayaram, Ashis Nandy, and Achyut Yagnik, eyewitnesses recall the events in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992: "Initially, there were some hurried, panicky pleas to the karsevaks over the public address system to maintain discipline.

These were followed by expressions of concern for their safety, as the 500-year-old mosque began to come apart slowly. After a while, the karsevaks received only guidance and encouragement from the BJP leaders and the sants of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s Marg Darshak Mandal assembled at ...