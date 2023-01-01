JUST IN
With foot already in door, BJP expands booth-level footprint in Telangana
BJP to go solo in upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections: Amit Shah
Shah seeks support for BJP in K'taka's Mandya, calls Congress, JDS corrupt
Shah will be in Mandya, as BJP focuses on Old Mysuru region for 2023 polls
Ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala will meet supporters on January 1
Telangana govt misappropriates panchayat funds: BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Rahul didn't visit Narasimha Rao's statue due to security reasons: Goud
Not inch of land will be ceded to Karnataka: Maharashtra BJP chief
Jairam Ramesh to move SC against BJP MP Pragya Thakur over 'hate speech'
Tamil Nadu Congress on path of rejuvenation, gears up for 2024 LS polls
You are here: Home » Politics Â» News Â» South
If Rahul's aura continues this year, political change likely in 2024: Raut
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

With foot already in door, BJP expands booth-level footprint in Telangana

A recent by-election loss does not mean the party has no strategy for the southern state, writes Radhika Ramaseshan

Topics
Telangana | Bharatiya Janata Party | Telangana Rashtra Samithi

Radhika Ramaseshan 

BJP
Representative Image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have lost Munugode to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS, the latest incarnation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi) by a 10,309-vote margin, but the recent Assembly by-poll in Telangana spotlighted two trends emerging before the 2023 state elections.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Telangana

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 17:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU