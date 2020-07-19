JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West

Sachin Pilot shouldn't go Scindia way, has future in Congress: Digvijaya
Business Standard

With Hardik effect, politics in Gujarat has just taken an interesting turn

At 26, Hardik is possibly the youngest ever president of any state unit of the Congress

Topics
Hardik Patel | Gujarat Congress | Bharatiya Janata Party BJP

Aditi Phadnis 

Why should we take Hardik Patel seriously? The young Patidar leader who has just been appointed working president of the Gujarat unit of the Congress is, after all, up against heavy odds. Although he campaigned for the Congress in the 2017 Assembly polls, Patel formally had joined the party only 15 months ago, ahead of the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Such a rapid elevation in a party like the Congress is nothing short of meteoric. Immediately on being appointed, Patel told local newspapers: “I am taking off in a car to cover 6,000 villages, to make a note of and discuss all their ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, July 19 2020. 17:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU