With no one at helm, Congress is fast losing its political capital

The Congress’ battle with itself — between Rahul Gandhi and the party veterans — has reached a stalemate. With Sonia Gandhi, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson, restricting herself to leading the party in Parliament and unwilling to intervene, the Congress does not have the services of the only umpire that all sides trust, to break the impasse.

As the delay in electing Rahul’s successor lengthens, the limbo is costing the Congress, and the dynasty, substantial political capital. Earlier this week, Congress strategists called a meeting of opposition leaders ...