1 held for possessing contraband in Odisha

Excise department sleuths Tuesday seized brown sugar from a man at in district and arrested him for possessing the contraband, an of the department said.

The man was arrested from a slum area in the district, he said, adding, the value of the contraband weighing 23 gm is around Rs 3 lakh.

In December 2018, excise officials had also seized 210 gram of brown sugar from the same area, the said.

On the basis of a tip-off, we raided a house in Jhadeswarpur near Tuesday early morning and seized the contraband from one (28), who is from neighbouring West Bengal, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)