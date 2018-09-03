At least four dead after bus rams Spanish viaduct

At least four people died and others were injured today when a bus crashed into the pillar of a viaduct in northern Spain, emergency services said.

The accident took place in Aviles, in the Asturias region, a told AFP.

"Four people have died," she said, adding that others had been injured. It was not clear if the victims were passengers or passers-by.

Photos published in showed the front of the bus split in half by the pillar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)