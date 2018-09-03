JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Asiad Bridge champions yet to receive India team blazers

Madras HC upholds TN govt's decision disallowing fast at Marina
Business Standard

At least four dead after bus rams Spanish viaduct

AFP  |  Madrid 

At least four people died and others were injured today when a bus crashed into the pillar of a viaduct in northern Spain, emergency services said.

The accident took place in Aviles, in the Asturias region, a spokeswoman told AFP.

"Four people have died," she said, adding that others had been injured. It was not clear if the victims were passengers or passers-by.

Photos published in local media showed the front of the bus split in half by the pillar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 20:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements