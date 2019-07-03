Basmati rice exports rise to USD 4.71 bn in 2018-19

The country's basmati rice exports increased to USD 4.71 billion in 2018-19 as compared with USD 3.20 billion in 2016-17, Parliament was informed Wednesday.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said promotion of agricultural products such as basmati rice is a continuous process.

In volume terms, the exports increased to 44,14,605 tonne in 2018-19 from 39,85,210 tonne.

Similarly, exports of non-basmati rice also rose to USD 3 billion in the last financial year from USD 2.52 billion in 2016-17.

Replying to a separate question, the minister said the top-10 destinations for the country's agricultural exports include the US, Vietnam, Iran, China, the UAE, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

The main countries from where India mainly imports include Indonesia, Ukraine, Argentina, the US, Malaysia and Brazil.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)