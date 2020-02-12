JUST IN
BHEL signs pact with Russian firm to undertake joint defence projects

The aim of the MoU is to cooperate and undertake joint projects and operations for defence systems

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bhel
The MoU was signed during the 5th India Russia Military Industrial conference held in Lucknow

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with Rosoboronexport, Russia, for cooperation and undertaking projects for defence systems.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed during the 5th India Russia Military Industrial conference held in Lucknow, BHEL said in a statement.

The aim of the MoU is to cooperate and undertake joint projects and operations for defence systems.

This will help in leveraging BHEL's capabilities in the defence sector in association with Russian OEMs under the Make in India' initiative and offer indigenous support and solutions to the Indian defence forces, it added.
First Published: Wed, February 12 2020. 17:22 IST

