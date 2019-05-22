BJP demands immediate polls to zilla parishad chairman posts

BJP in Telangana Wednesday urged the State Election Commission to issue the notification for elections to Zilla Parishad Chairman and other posts immediately after counting of votes in the rural local body polls on May 27.
The three-phased rural local body polls concluded on May 14.
The notification for election of ZP Chairman and other posts, including mandal parishad chairman, should be issued immediately after counting of votes as any delay would lead to horse-trading involving the newly-elected Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTCs) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTCs) members, the party said.
The ZPTCs would elect the ZP Chairman.
State BJP president K Laxman and other leaders met the State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy and submitted a memorandum of their demands.
The party expressed concern over reports that the election of ZP Chairman would be held after July 5 as the incumbent ZPTCs and MPTCs have their tenure till then.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU