Boy drowns in water-filled pit at construction site

A seven-year-old boy drowned after falling into a pit at a in suburban Kandivali, police said.

The incident took place Tuesday evening at Ganesh Nagar.

Aditya Ranvijay Chouhan, the boy, fell into a pit at the site of a redevelopment project while walking on the road, a said.

The pit was filled with water. Onlookers pulled him out but he was declared dead on arrival at hospital.

A case under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence) was registered against the firm which is carrying out the construction, the said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

