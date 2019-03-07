CGD projects in Jharkhand worth Rs 1,200 crore

The (CGD) projects in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan and West districts are worth around Rs 1,200 crore, a senior of Gas Limited said here Thursday.

Gas Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of (India) limited



Under the CGD project Gail Gas would supply CNG for transport sector, Piped for household and Industries and Commercial units, the said.

Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affair, Saryu Roy Thursday inaugurated a customer meet and awareness campaign for project here.

(marketing) of Gail Gas V Gautam said Seraikela-Kharswan CGD project will cover 2,657 sq km area and will have 41 CNG stations.

Some 2.20 lakh households will be connected with pipe over a period of 8 years, he said, adding it will benefit 10.65 lakhs of populations.

Stating that the supply of piped to industries and commercial units will help in reduction of pollution in the region, Gautam said the Seraikela-Kharswan project will start functioning by end of this year.

About the West CGD project, he said it would cover 7,224 km area in the district and will have 5 CNG stations.

Approximately 6,028 households will be connected with piped natural gas in the first phase, he said, adding that it will benefit 15 lakh population.

The main source pipeline for the CGD projects will be GAILs Jagdishpur-Haldia-Dhamra-Bokaro pipeline, he said.

Apart from Seraikela-Kharswan and West districts, he said GGL has also been authorized to supply piped natural gas in and districts, where work will start from this year end.

Currently, GGL operates 70 to 80 CNG stations, supply piped natural gas to 3,800 commercial units and 600 industrial houses in the country.

Gautam said GGL was likely to record a turnover of Rs 5,200 crore in the financial year 2018-19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)