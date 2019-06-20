JUST IN
China's former Interpol chief pleads guilty to bribery

AFP  |  Beijing 

Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei pleaded guilty Thursday to accepting USD 2.1 million in bribes as he stood trial in China, state media said.

China's former vice minister of public security "showed repentance" during the hearing at the Tianjin No.1 Intermediate People's Court in eastern China, said Communist Party mouthpiece the People's Daily.

The verdict will be announced at a "select date or time", it said.

