Crime Branch files petition in HC against lower court order

The Crime Branch of Odisha police Thursday filed a petition in the the challenging a lower court verdict acquitting two persons accused of the rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in area.

High Court sources confirmed about the filing of the petition by the Crime Branch, but said the matter has not been listed for adjudication yet.

The crime branch has moved the High Court after due consultations with the state director of Public Prosecutor and the State Advocate General.

A appointed by the crime branch police will conduct the case on its behalf.

Crime branch Additional DG Santosh K Upadhaya had earlier indicated about the governments decision to challenge the acquittal verdict stating that the investigations into the case were done properly.

One of Pipili, who reportedly had a relationship with the victim, and his younger brother were arrested in connection with the case. The woman was allegedly raped and an attempt was made to kill her by strangulation on November 28, 2011.

The incident triggered massive public outcry following allegations that the local BJD MLA and the then was sheltering the accused, the handed over the case to crime branch police and Maharathy was asked to put in his papers.

The rape victim then slipped into comatose state while undergoing treatment at the and Hospital here and finally she died on June 21, 2012, after battling against death for nearly seven months.

This time also, soon after the lower court verdict was pronounced, Maharathy again as a made some comments which led to public outcry. He tendered his resignation from the state Cabinet following the public outcry.

