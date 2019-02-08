Delhi's air quality in 'moderate' category after rain, hailstorm

The overall in the national capital was in the 'moderate' category on Friday after heavy rains and hailstorm on Thursday washed away pollutants in the air, the authorities said.

According to the (CPCB) data, the overall (AQI) of the city was at 142, which falls in the 'moderate' category. It has improved significantly from Wednesday when it was in the 'very poor' category at 349.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and between 401 and 500 'severe'.

The CPCB said 30 areas in the national capital recorded 'moderate' air quality, while two areas had 'poor' quality air. None of the areas recorded 'very poor' or 'severe' air quality.

The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 64 and the PM10 level was at 145, it said.

In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Noida and Gurgaon also recorded 'moderate' air quality, the CPCB data showed.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), "The overall air quality over is in satisfactory category after good amount of rain and hailstorm washed away pollutants. The AQI may slowly buildup now and is predicted to remain in moderate category until tomorrow and thereafter will oscillate between moderate to poor.

