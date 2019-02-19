'Don't mess with my country', says Imran on Facebook page

Soon after Imran Khan's address to the nation on the terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir, an image on his official page was posted with the caption: "Don't mess with my country."



In a video message, five days after the terror attack, Khan responded to the India's allegations on Pakistan's involvement in the suicide strike carried out by Pakistan-based (JeM) terror group that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

The post with Khan's image and a Pakistani flag in the background included some quotes from his address.

"If thinks it will attack then we will not just think but retaliate," said the quote written in Urdu.

"We all know that it is easy to start a war, but very difficult to end".

"I hope better sense will prevail".

"The issue of can only be resolved through talks".

