INDIA bloc rally: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Sunday

The commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially metro services, the advisory said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' on Sunday and said that movement of vehicles in the city would be regulated for six hours on that day.
Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav will attend the rally at the Ramleela ground on March 31. It is being held in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.
According to the traffic advisory, traffic movement will be regulated and may be restricted on Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk, JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate, round about Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk and Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate from 9 am to 3 pm.
Traffic diversion may be imposed on Rajghat Chowk, Minto Road, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Paharganj Chowk, A-Point, and Delhi Gate from 9 am onwards, it stated, adding that traffic regulations and diversion will be reviewed according to the requirement and update will be issued accordingly.
The commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially metro services, it said.
People going towards ISBT, railway station or airport have been advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand.
The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline, follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, and remain updated through, the advisory added.

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

