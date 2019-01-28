DU student found dead in Noida PG

A 21-year-old was found dead at her paying guest accommodation here, said Monday.

Swati Soni, a student of the Delhi University, was founding hanging from the ceiling fan of her PG room in Sector 27 late Sunday night, they said.

"The girl hailed from Haridwar in Uttarakhand. She was sharing the room with another girl, but she was not there when the incident took place," a official said.

"She had tried calling her last night but Swati did not respond. Later she called up the cook of the PG and asked him to go to the room and get Swati on the phone. When the cook went, he found the room was bolted from inside and there was no response," he said.

Later, the cook and some other PG residents peeped inside the room from a window on the other side and they found Swati hanging from the ceiling fan, according to the

Soon, the local Sector 20 police station was alerted and officials reached the spot, broke down the door after which the body was brought down and sent for post-mortem, they said.

"The girl's family has been informed and were on their way to Noida," the said, adding no case has been filed so far.

