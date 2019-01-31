JUST IN
ECoR removes its last mechanical signalling system

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

The last mechanical signalling system under the East Coast Railway (ECoR) was removed at Tureikela Road Railway Station in Odisha's Balangir district on Thursday.

According to an ECoR official, the removal of the mechanical signal posts with arms, known as Semaphore Signals, marks a complete shift to modern signalling system.

A Multiple Aspect Colour Lights signalling will be installed in the place of Semaphore Signals now, he said.

The advantage of colour-light signalling is the higher reliability of electrical control over the signals compared to the mechanical means for operating Semaphore Signals, the official said.

Colour-light sIgnals do not suffer from distance limitations as semaphore signalling does, allowing signal controls to be placed conveniently together even if the signals themselves are far away, he said.

In addition, the electrical circuitry naturally allows for monitoring, interlocking, and detection of failure conditions.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 14:20 IST

