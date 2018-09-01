FIR against 2 companies for availing Rs 120 cr loan via fake docus

A case has been registered against two companies for allegedly taking loans to the tune of Rs 120 crore from by furnishing forged documents, police said Saturday.

According to an FIR lodged in the case, the companies owned by Rash Pal Singh Todd and Mandhir Singh Todd got loans to the tune of around Rs 120 crore using fake and forged documents.

The FIRwas lodged following a complaint by the bank's on Thursday, they said.

The two companies dealing in high-end luxury cars from their showroom and office in Sector 53, Gurugram used fake documents to avail loan from the bank, stated the FIR.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)