Following are Tuesday's

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 800-3600, Brinjal 500-3000, Tomato 300-4500, Bitter Gourd 1600-8000, Bottle Gourd 80-2100, Ash Gourd 1500-2000, Green Chilly 1200-6000, Banana Green 1500-4000, Beans 1200-10000, Green Ginger 1200-12000, Carrot 900-5200, Cabbage 257-2500, Ladies Finger 500-2600, Snakegourd 800-2600, Beetroot 500-2600, Cucumbar 250-2200, Ridgeguard 650-5000, Raddish 500-2200, Capsicum 2200-5100, Drumstick 967-3600, Sweet Pumpkin 300-2000, Knool Khol 800-3200, Lime 500-5600.

