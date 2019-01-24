Former Jharkhand minister gets bail in DA case from HC

The granted to former state HRD in connection with a case on Thursday.

Tirkey's A K Kashyap argued that the (CBI) had filed a closure report in the case as it did not get any evidence of held by his client during its probe.

The investigating agency had also not filed a chargesheet in the case, he said.

Tirkey had filed the petition after the had arrested him in the case on December 12 from his residence at Banhora in district and he was sent to judicial custody by a court, which had not agreed with the closure report and had issued summons to him.

Justice A B Singh granted to the former

Tirkey, who is presently the of the Babulal Marandi-led (Prajatantrik) party, was a in the between 2006 and 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)