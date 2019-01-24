Four held for robbing gym instructor

Four people were arrested for allegedly robbing a gym instructor in area, police said Thursday.

The accused were identified as Sunny (21), (32), alias Sagar (20) and a woman, they added.

The case was reported to police on January 18 at around 12.15 am.

The accused robbed 24-year-old when he was returning home from work, of Alphonse said.

They came in a taxi, offered him lift and robbed his mobile phone, wallet and other documents at knife point and left him on the road near at Sector-3 in Dwarka, the DCP said.

During investigation, police got the taxi number and after getting the information about the owner, police interrogated him.

The taxi owner said that he had already sold the taxi to one Dinesh Kumar, a resident of

Later, Dinesh disclosed that his step-son was driving the taxi.

However, on Wednesday, raids were conducted at Nihar Vihar and all accused persons, along with the woman, were arrested, the DCP said.

During interrogation, they confessed to crime.

