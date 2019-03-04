Heptulla gives credit to PM for OIC invite, IAF pilot Varthaman's release

Heptulla Monday said Narendra Modi's diplomatic initiatives helped get an invitation from the OIC for the first time, and secure the release of from Pakistan's custody.

Heptulla also lauded the presented India's viewpoint concerning and terrorism at the (OIC) conclave in

In a major diplomatic achievement, for the first time addressed the OIC meeting on Friday here, and asserted that the war against terrorism, which was destabilising regions and putting the world at great peril, was not against any religion.

India's participation at the OIC meeting came amid heightened tension with following the Pulwama terror attack and Balakot air strike.

had demanded that the invitation to Swaraj be revoked which was turned down by the host UAE, resulting in Pakistan's boycotting the plenary.

Addressing the media here, Heptulla said this has happened because of the prime minister's continuous effort over the last five years in creating goodwill and friendship all over the world, especially the Gulf countries, including the (UAE) and

Despite Pakistan's objection, was invited and Swaraj attended the OIC conclave, she said.

The diplomatic relation India shares with the UAE and was also a factor in the release of Wing Varthaman from Pakistan's custody, the said.

"It is a moment to be proud of as Indians," she said.

Before the influential grouping of 57 Islamic countries, Swaraj described as an integral part of India, Heptulla said.

She said the country got global support for the recent air strike at terrorist camps at Balakot in the aftermath of Pulwama terrorist attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)