Highlights at 1230 hours

DEL14 CONG-LD INDOPAK-TRUMPCong questions PM's 'silence' over Trump's mediation claim on Kashmir issueNew Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday welcomed the government's reiteration of India's 'no third party involvement' stand on the Kashmir issue but asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "mum" over US President Donald Trump's claim that the Indian leader asked him to mediate on the matter.

No such request made by PM Modi: Jaishankar on Trump's claim



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made no request to US President Donald Trump to mediate on the Kashmir issue with Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha Tuesday amid a massive controversy over the US leader's claim.

Cong raises Kashmir mediation issue in LS



New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed an uproar over US President Donald Trump's remarks on Kashmir mediation, with Congress demanding a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

K'taka trust vote: near empty treasury benches, speaker displeased



Bengaluru: Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday expressed displeasure over near empty treasury benches as the House took up the debate on Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's motion of confidence for the fourth day running.

LGD19 SC-KARNATAKA MLAS



SC takes note of K'taka Speaker's submission that trust vote likely today



New Delhi: The Supreme Court Court on Tuesday took note of the submissions of Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar that the voting on the trust motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is likely to be concluded by this evening.

LGD13 SC-AMRAPALI



SC cancels registration, lease of Amrapali group



New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday cancelled the registration of the embattled Amrapali group under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority and the lease of its properties granted by Noida and Greater Noida authorities.

FGN11 US-INDOPAK-LD DIALOGUE



Kashmir a bilateral issue between India, Pak; US welcomes them 'sitting down': State Dept



Washington: The Trump administration has launched a damage control exercise after the President's remarks about mediation on Kashmir, with the State Department on Tuesday saying it was a "bilateral" issue between India and Pakistan, and the US "welcomes" the two countries "sitting down" for talks.

