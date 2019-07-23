Highlights at 1230 hours

-
Following are the top stories at 1230 hours:
NATION
DEL14 CONG-LD INDOPAK-TRUMP
Cong questions PM's 'silence' over Trump's mediation claim on Kashmir issue
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday welcomed the government's reiteration of India's 'no third party involvement' stand on the Kashmir issue but asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "mum" over US President Donald Trump's claim that the Indian leader asked him to mediate on the matter.
PAR6 RS-KASHMIR JAISHANKAR
No such request made by PM Modi: Jaishankar on Trump's claim
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made no request to US President Donald Trump to mediate on the Kashmir issue with Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha Tuesday amid a massive controversy over the US leader's claim.
PAR7 LS-KASHMIR CONG
Cong raises Kashmir mediation issue in LS
New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed an uproar over US President Donald Trump's remarks on Kashmir mediation, with Congress demanding a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.
MDS3 KA-CONFIDENCE
K'taka trust vote: near empty treasury benches, speaker displeased
Bengaluru: Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday expressed displeasure over near empty treasury benches as the House took up the debate on Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's motion of confidence for the fourth day running.
LEGAL
LGD19 SC-KARNATAKA MLAS
SC takes note of K'taka Speaker's submission that trust vote likely today
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Court on Tuesday took note of the submissions of Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar that the voting on the trust motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is likely to be concluded by this evening.
LGD13 SC-AMRAPALI
SC cancels registration, lease of Amrapali group
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday cancelled the registration of the embattled Amrapali group under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority and the lease of its properties granted by Noida and Greater Noida authorities.
FOREIGN
FGN11 US-INDOPAK-LD DIALOGUE
Kashmir a bilateral issue between India, Pak; US welcomes them 'sitting down': State Dept
Washington: The Trump administration has launched a damage control exercise after the President's remarks about mediation on Kashmir, with the State Department on Tuesday saying it was a "bilateral" issue between India and Pakistan, and the US "welcomes" the two countries "sitting down" for talks.
