We take pride in our friendship with vibrant democracy of Israel: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the Israeli leadership for their wishes on Constitution Day, saying the two countries share and value the same principles of democracy.

Israel President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister wished India on Constitution Day in tweets.

On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly had adopted the Constitution. Till a few years ago, the day was observed as 'Law Day'.

"Thank you for your warm greetings on India's #ConstitutionDay. We remember your visit to India in 2016 with great fondness. We also take pride in our friendship with the vibrant democracy of Israel," Modi wrote on Twitter in response to Rivlin's greetings.

He also thanked Netanyahu, saying Israel is a cherished strategic partner.

"We share and value the same principles of democracy," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)