We take pride in our friendship with vibrant democracy of Israel: PM Modi

Israel President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished India on Constitution Day in tweets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during the inauguration of the International Center For Entrepreneurship & Technology – iCreate at Deo Dholera village in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the Israeli leadership for their wishes on Constitution Day, saying the two countries share and value the same principles of democracy.

Israel President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished India on Constitution Day in tweets.

On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly had adopted the Constitution. Till a few years ago, the day was observed as 'Law Day'.

"Thank you for your warm greetings on India's #ConstitutionDay. We remember your visit to India in 2016 with great fondness. We also take pride in our friendship with the vibrant democracy of Israel," Modi wrote on Twitter in response to Rivlin's greetings.

He also thanked Netanyahu, saying Israel is a cherished strategic partner.

"We share and value the same principles of democracy," he said.

First Published: Tue, November 26 2019. 15:55 IST

