JK advocate among 3 arrested for fraud

Three persons, including an advocate, were arrested for allegedly duping people of crores of rupees on the pretext of providing household products at cheaper rates in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Tuesday.
While main accused Tariq Mehmood was arrested on May 22, two others including his wife and the advocate were arrested Tuesday, they said.
A complaint was lodged at the Mendhar police station by some of the victimised people after which an FIR was was registered.
The case was later transferred to the crime branch, the officials said.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Bushan Kumar Ganjoo, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jammu, arrested Mehmood, a pharmacist who was working at a health sub centre in Bathoi.
