JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ahmed Patel slams Modi government over Pulwama attack
Business Standard

Kejriwal requests PM to release water required to be kept at Wazirabad Pond

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Expressing apprehension that a water crisis was "imminent" in some areas of New Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to release the water required to be maintained in the Wazirabad Pond.

In the letter, he said the water in Yamuna will likely deplete or dry up in the middle of March.

Kejriwal, who also heads Delhi Jal Board (DJB), said about one third of the production intended for the NDMC and Central Delhi command area was likely to get affected due to the "reluctance" of Haryana to keep the Wazirabad Pond full.

He said this will result in curtailment of supply to the most important areas of Delhi due to sub-optimal operation of water treatment plants at Chandrawal and Wazirabad.

"In this period, Haryana is required to convey water from Tajewala to Delhi via the alternative route of CLC (carrier-lined channel) and DSB (Delhi Sub-Branch canal). The additional 120 cusecs of water is only about 5 per cent of 2400 cusec water or more which is available at Tajewala," Kejriwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 00:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements