Kejriwal requests PM to release water required to be kept at Wazirabad Pond

Expressing apprehension that a water crisis was "imminent" in some areas of New Delhi, Friday wrote to Narendra Modi, requesting him to release the water required to be maintained in the Wazirabad Pond.

In the letter, he said the water in Yamuna will likely deplete or dry up in the middle of March.

Kejriwal, who also heads Jal Board (DJB), said about one third of the production intended for the NDMC and Central command area was likely to get affected due to the "reluctance" of to keep the Wazirabad Pond full.

He said this will result in curtailment of supply to the most important areas of due to sub-optimal operation of water treatment plants at Chandrawal and Wazirabad.

"In this period, is required to convey water from to Delhi via the alternative route of CLC (carrier-lined channel) and DSB (Delhi Sub-Branch canal). The additional 120 cusecs of water is only about 5 per cent of 2400 cusec water or more which is available at Tajewala," Kejriwal said.

