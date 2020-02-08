Iran must be strong to ward off 'enemy threat', prevent war: Khamenei

-
ALSO READ
Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei condemns US air strike on militant group in Iraq
Trump warns Iran's supreme leader Khamenei to be 'careful with his words'
Qassem Soleimani killing: Iran vows 'severe revenge' after US attack
Iran rules out negotiations with US amid tensions over Saudi oil attack
General Esmail Ghaani steps out of Soleimani's shadow to lead Iran proxies
-
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that the Islamic republic must become strong enough to ward off the "enemy's threats" and prevent a war.
"We must become strong so that there will not be a war, become strong so that enemy's threats will end," Khamenei told a gathering of air force commanders and staff aired on state television.
"We do not want to threaten anyone... this is to prevent threats, to maintain the country's security," he added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU