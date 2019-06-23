Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits California near Pacific Coast

The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.5 has hit near the of

The agency says the struck at 8:53 pm at a spot 17.3 miles (27.9 kilometers) southwest of Scotia, a town of 850 people.

The had a depth of 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).

Media reports says the earthquake was felt in the region.

There are no immediate reports of damage.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)