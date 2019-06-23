Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits California near Pacific Coast

The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.5 earthquake has hit near the Pacific coast of Northern California.
The agency says the earthquake struck at 8:53 pm at a spot 17.3 miles (27.9 kilometers) southwest of Scotia, a town of 850 people.
The earthquake had a depth of 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).
Media reports says the earthquake was felt in the region.
There are no immediate reports of damage.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU