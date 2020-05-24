Maha: Aurangabad man says BJP RS MP's sons hit him, case filed

An offence was registered



after a man in Aurangabad in Maharashtra claimed he was hit by the sons of a BJP Rajya Sabha MP late Saturday night, police said.

Kunal Marathe told police he was hit with wooden sticks by Harshwardhan and Varun, sons of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhagwat Karad, and a third person identified as Pawan Sonavane in the city's Kotla Colony area, leaving him with an injured neck, an official said.

Marathe (25), a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker, put out a video detailing the assault, alleging that Karad's sons asked him not to do "volunteer work" in the area.

In response, Harshwardhan Karad released a video stating he was attacked by a lady and that the "quarrel" began after one person insulted Pavan Sonavane while they were distributing rations.

"I tried to resolve the issue and was attacked by a lady. The video is tampered," he added.

A case under sections 452, 324, 504, 506, 34 of IPC has been registered on Marathe's complaint but no arrests have been made, a Kranti Chowk police station official said.

