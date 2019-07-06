Man booked under elderly welfare act for mistreating parents

A 38-year-old man has been booked under the Maharashtra Maintenance And Welfare Of Parents and Senior Citizens Act for allegedly not taking care of his old parents and ill-treating them, police said Saturday.

The accused, Bhausaheb Ghorpade, a farmer, is accused of torturing his mother and 70-year-old visually-impaired father, all residents of Padaskheda Piple village in Bhokardan taluka in Jalna district.

A complaint against Bhausaheb was lodged by his father Kisan Ghorpade who alleged that his son also usurped his farm land, said a Hasnabad police station official.

"Kisan has claimed that he had attempted suicide in the past due to behaviour of Bhausaheb," the official said, adding that a case has been registered under the Maharashtra Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

No arrest is made so far.

The Act prescribes imprisonment for a period of three months or Rs 5000 penalty or both for a person who disrespects or does not take care of his or her parents who are above 60 years of age.

