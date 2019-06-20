JUST IN
Man drowns in river Chenab in J-K's Kishtwar

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

The body of a 22-year-old man was Thursday fished out from river Chenab in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Manit Kumar, a resident of Bhata Palmar village, was bathing in the river near Bhadarkoot on Wednesday when he allegedly drowned, a police officer said.

A joint rescue operation was immediately launched by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and local volunteers and the body was recovered following a 24-hour long operation, he said.

The body was handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, the officer added.

First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 19:25 IST

