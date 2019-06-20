Man drowns in river Chenab in J-K's Kishtwar

-
ALSO READ
Authorities direct pvt schools in J-K's Kishtwar to enrol students of all communities
Revenue dept official suspended in Kishtwar
Gunbattle breaks out between militants and security forces in Kishtwar, 2 cops injured
Govt teachers to get salary only after getting 'attendance certificate' in J&K's Kishtwar
Ex-militant among 3 detained under PSA
-
The body of a 22-year-old man was Thursday fished out from river Chenab in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Manit Kumar, a resident of Bhata Palmar village, was bathing in the river near Bhadarkoot on Wednesday when he allegedly drowned, a police officer said.
A joint rescue operation was immediately launched by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and local volunteers and the body was recovered following a 24-hour long operation, he said.
The body was handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU