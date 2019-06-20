Man drowns in river Chenab in J-K's Kishtwar

The body of a 22-year-old man was Thursday fished out from in district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Manit Kumar, a resident of Bhata Palmar village, was bathing in the river near Bhadarkoot on Wednesday when he allegedly drowned, a said.

A joint rescue operation was immediately launched by the (SDRF), police and local volunteers and the body was recovered following a 24-hour long operation, he said.

The body was handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)