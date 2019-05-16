Man held again for impersonating as NIA official

: A 25-year-old man was Thursday apprehended here for allegedly impersonating as an of working with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), said.

K Guruvinod Kumar Reddy, who was earlier arrested for masquerading as an IPS officer, an Air Force Flying and a on different occasions, was this time apprehended for allegedly posing as an official, the said.

A dummy pistol, a fake ID card of NIA, two of NIA, four binoculars and six and a laptop were seized from Reddy, they said.

A native of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh, the imposter was passionate about working in the police department from his school days and wanted to become an IPS officer, the police said.

Reddy shifted to in 2017 after completing graduation in 2015, and joined a coaching centre here and took civil service coaching, city police commissionerAnjaniKumar said.

Though many of his friends got selected in the police and other departments, Reddy failed to get a job and was also unable to clear and pass any examinations such as UPSC, IFS among others, Kumar said.

Reddy's friends and family members were regularly asking about his job profile and to get rid of the pressure from the parents and friends he hatched a plan and created a fake ID card of air force flying and posed himself as one, Kumar said.

In 2016, he appeared for the civil service examinations (Preliminary) but he failed.

When the examination results were announced he made his parents and friends believe he had cleared the exams and selected as an and also prepared a fake ID card of an

He was arrested in this connection.

After his release from jail, in January this year the accused tried to pass through the gates of College of Defence Management (CDM) at Secunderabad, but, was stopped by security and he showed an ID card of the rank of of

As the the ID card was fake, he was handed over to police and arrested.

After being released from jail, he again joined a coaching centre and came into contact with a teaching staff, who had retired as an Army

After introducing himself as Additional Superintendent of Police of NIA, police said adding the retired took him to some of the IPS officers who were in service and the accused took selfies by introducing himself as an

The accused also called many police stations and introduced himself as IPS officer and instructed SHO/SIs to do his personal work.

A case was again registered against him.

In the meanwhile, Reddy stole one dummy pistol from the retired majors house believing it to be original weapon and went absconding after which the ex-service man enquired about him at the NIA office here and found that he was a fake and filed a case against him.

During course of investigation, Reddy was apprehended Thursday.

The accused told the police that he had used the fake ID cards of NIA at railway reservations, cinema halls, public parks, shopping malls, toll gates besides also visited temples after obtaining VIP darshans in many places of and cheating the innocent people around him.

The accused used letterheads of NIA also to obtain information he required from Railways and other organisations, police added.

