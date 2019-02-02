Modi accuses TMC of extortion, says it's killing aspirations of middle class

In a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress, on Saturday accused it of killing the aspirations of the middle-class people in the state and said the ruling party in is known for "triple T -- Trinamool Tolabaji Tax".

In local parlance, 'tolabaji' is roughly understood as an act of organised extortion.

Addressing a BJP rally in this industrial town, Modi also alleged that was treading the path of the previous communist government to trample democracy.

She should know it did not work then and it will not work now, he said.

"The TMC is killing the people's aspirations but the Centre will fulfil their (people's) dreams," the said.

The interim Budget presented in Parliament Friday is a reflection of the BJP government's policy of 'Saabka Saath Saabka Vikas', he said.

Modi also spoke about the income tax rebate, TDS for bank term deposits, earnings from second property among other budgetary provisions which, he said, will benefit the middle class.

The claimed the Centre has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 90,000 crore in the past four-and-a-half years for the state but the did not take interest in implementing them as it wanted a share for the "syndicate".

"The TMC doesn't take interest in initiating development projects where there is no share for the syndicate... where there is no 'malai' (cream)," he alleged.

"Right from admission in schools and colleges, jobs in educational institutes and elsewhere one has to pay 'triple T' to get their work done. But this cannot continue always," Modi said.

"We are with the people of the state totally to free them of Jagai Madhai, syndicate raj of the TMC," he added.

Jagai and Madhai, were two brothers who were initially against Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the 16th century seer, but later became among his ardent followers.

Praising the bravery of BJP workers amid violent confrontation with the TMC cadre, Modi said their sacrifice will not go waste as days of the are numbered.

