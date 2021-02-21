MSC Bank scam: Hearing on Anna Hazare's plea against closure starts

-
ALSO READ
PMC Bank: Auditor arrested in scam of over Rs 4000-crore seeks bail
Modi's dilemma: Will farmer protests be his Thatcher or Anna Hazare moment?
Anna Hazare announces indefinite fast, calls it off hours later
Anna Hazare warns Centre of hunger strike over agriculture-related demands
Delhi BJP chief urges Anna Hazare to join party's movement against AAP govt
-
A court here on Saturday began
the hearing on a petition filed by activist Anna Hazare against the closure report filed by Mumbai Police in the alleged Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was one of the accused named in the case.
The court heard the matter for some time on Saturday and adjourned it to March 15, Hazare's lawyer said.
Besides Hazare, Surinder Arora, the original informant in the case, has also filed a protest petition challenging the police's decision to close the probe for want of evidence.
The Economic Offences Wing of police had registered the case under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating), the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act.
As per the FIR, the state exchequer suffered losses of Rs 25,000 crore between January 1, 2007 and December 31, 2017 due to irregularities in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank.
Hazare's petition alleged that the entire investigation was an eyewash.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU