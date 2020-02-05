JUST IN
Defexpo 2020: Indo-US defence cooperation accelerating, says Kenneth Juster

The five-day Defexpo was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Kenneth Juster
US Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster (Photo: PTI)

The pace of defence cooperation between the US and India is accelerating, US Ambassador Kenneth Juster said here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the US pavilion at the Defexpo-2020, he said industry partners were playing a key role in the growth of Indo-US defence relationship.

"I had the pleasure of travelling back to Washington DC last December to attend the second US-India 2+2 ministerial dialogue between Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper and Indian ministers Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar.

"Two things from the ministerial dialogue stood out. First, the pace of defence cooperation between the US and India is accelerating. Second, our respective industry partners are playing a key role in the growth of our defence relationship," Juster said.

First Published: Wed, February 05 2020. 16:02 IST

