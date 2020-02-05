Defexpo 2020: Indo-US defence cooperation accelerating, says Kenneth Juster

The pace of defence cooperation between the US and India is accelerating, US Ambassador said here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the US pavilion at the Defexpo-2020, he said industry partners were playing a key role in the growth of Indo-US defence relationship.

"I had the pleasure of travelling back to Washington DC last December to attend the second US-India 2+2 ministerial dialogue between Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper and Indian ministers Rajnath Singh and

"Two things from the ministerial dialogue stood out. First, the pace of defence cooperation between the US and India is accelerating. Second, our respective industry partners are playing a key role in the growth of our defence relationship," Juster said.

The five-day was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.