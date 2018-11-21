Penalty corners remain our strength: Argentina's Peillat

The Olympic Champions' tag wouldn't matter and will have to produce their best at the upcoming men's World Cup, believes dragflick sensation Gonzalo Peillat, who said converting corners will remain the team's strength.

"I don't think being World No.2 or the Olympic Champions would matter here in this tournament as every other team would have come with the intention to win. We have to focus on every game and play our best hockey," Peillat said after arriving here on Wednesday.

"Everybody knows corners will be our strong point and it's important to give our 100 per cent in all aspects," he added.

World No 2 on Wednesday received a warm welcome as they arrived here at the for beginning on November 28.

"It will be a great tournament, playing in Bhubaneswar again in front of a crazy crowd, the entire team is looking forward to it and are very excited to be back," said Peillat, who was part of the team that won the silver medal at the men's World League Final last year.

Argentina have been grouped in Pool A along side Spain, and They will begin their campaign against on November 29 at the newly-renovated here.

The Olympic Champions have a new chief in Germn Mariano Orozco, who replaced in early 2018 and is a former defender for Argentina having played in 2000 and 2004.

"I think experience in the team is very good. We have played quite a few tournaments in the lead up to under a new and we have been performing well under him," said a confident Peillat.

Argentina in the previous in 2014 at The Hague, had finished third behind winners and runners-up the and went on to win the Olympic gold in Rio.

