People from all sections including Muslims have faith in BJP:

Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot claimed Saturday that the BJP's membership drive is getting a good response even from the Muslim community here.

The senior BJP leader was speaking to reporters after launching the saffron party's membership drive in the city.

The party wants to expand its membership by 20 per cent, he said.

Some people perceived the BJP as anti-Muslim, but "we think of welfare of all", he said.

"A large number of Muslim men and women joined the party during the membership drive in Raipur which clearly shows that people from all sections of society have faith in the BJP and (Prime Minister) Modi's leadership," Gehlot said.

To a question on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel frequently writing to the prime minister on various issues, he said, "The chief minister keeps on writing letters just to pass the blame onto the Centre.

"There is no more Planning Commission which had been biased against the states. Modi introduced the Niti Aayog and as per its provisions, 42 per cent of Central share (of taxes) is being provided to all the states."



Therefore Baghel cannot accuse the Centre of being biased, he said.

