Pope seeks more 'freedom' in theology, dialogue with Islam

AP  |  Vatican City 

Pope Francis is calling for a reform of the way theology is taught in Catholic schools, saying students must learn about dialogue with Judaism and Islam, and that overall there must be greater freedom in theological pursuits.

The Jesuit pope made the call during a speech Friday at the Jesuit-run theology university in Naples.

It follows his outreach this year to the Muslim world with the signing of a joint statement with the imam of Cairo's Al Azhar, the seat of Sunni learning, establishing the relationship between Catholics and Muslims as brothers, with a common mission to promote peace.

In his speech, Francis said dialogue and partnership with the Muslim world is necessary "to build a peaceful existence, even when there are the troublesome episodes by fanatic enemies of dialogue.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 15:55 IST

