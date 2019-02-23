Portion of dilapidated building collapses in Karol Bagh

A portion of a dilapidated building collapsed in central Delhi's area on Saturday, an from the Fire Service said.

Four people, including a woman, who were trapped inside the building were safely rescued, he said.

The Fire Service received a call about the incident at 8 pm after which four vehicles, including a rescue responder, were rushed to the spot, the said.

No injuries were reported, he added.

The incident comes a few days after 17 people were killed in a massive fire at a hotel in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)