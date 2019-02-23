JUST IN
Portion of dilapidated building collapses in Karol Bagh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A portion of a dilapidated building collapsed in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Saturday, an official from the Delhi Fire Service said.

Four people, including a woman, who were trapped inside the building were safely rescued, he said.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 8 pm after which four vehicles, including a rescue responder, were rushed to the spot, the official said.

No injuries were reported, he added.

The incident comes a few days after 17 people were killed in a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh.

First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 21:20 IST

