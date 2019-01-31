JUST IN
Power Grid Q3 net up 14.2 pc to Rs 2,331.17 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Thursday reported a 14.22 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 2,331.17 crore for the December 2018 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,040.83 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The total income of the company also increased 14.19 per cent to Rs 8,890.21 crore for the quarter, against Rs 7,785.04 crore reported in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, Power Grid said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Power Grid settled 0.86 per cent higher at Rs 188.65 apiece on the BSE.

