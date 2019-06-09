PSG expect Neymar to recover in four weeks

is expected to be sidelined for four weeks by the ankle that has ruled him out of the America with Brazil, his said Saturday.

Two club doctors diagnosed his as a "sprain of the lateral ligament" in his right ankle, adding he would not require and would instead receive "conservative treatment".

was ruled out of the America after hurting himself during the 2-0 win over in a friendly on Wednesday, capping a nightmare year for the world's most who faces accusations of rape which he strongly denies.

A distraught-looking covered his face with his hands as he sat on the bench after hobbling from the field in the 20th minute.

His place in the squad will be taken by Chelsea's Willian.

The four-week timeline for Neymar's recovery would see him return in time for the start of the new French season, which begins over the weekend of August 10-11.

