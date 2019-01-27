QNet case: Three more arrested in Hyderabad

-
: Three more people have been arrested here in connection with the multi-crore rupee fraud allegedly committed by the multi-level marketing company QNet, police have said.
Earlier this month, 60 people were arrested for the fraud in which lakhs of people across the country were allegedly cheated of crores of rupees, police said.
A sum of Rs 2.7 crore was frozen in the bank account of Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd, a sub-franchisee of QNet, and the bank accounts of the accused involved in the cases were also seized.
A total of 30 cases was registered against QNet in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits here while eight cases were under investigation by the Telangana CID.
Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had said the police were collecting information from police of different states and also from people who have been cheated across the country.
"Our teams have been visiting different places including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Bengaluru. This scam is rampant in the IT corridors of Bengaluru and other cities. The prime accused need to be arrested," the commissioner had told PTI.
Those arrested on Saturday were director of Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd Dilip Raj Pukkela along with the promoter Chandan Kumar Choudary and Athul Kumar, a press release from the police said here.
Reacting to the arrest, Vihaan, in a statement, said, "QNet condemns the unlawful arrest of a director from its sub franchise partner. The action taken by the police has no conformance to civil and criminal law."
Further, the company said, the arrest was in direct contempt of the order of the Supreme Court that has directed all states, including Telangana, to not take any coercive step against the firm.
The company claimed that it operates in full compliance of the direct selling guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs as well as the state of Telangana state, the statement said.
