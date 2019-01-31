Raj govt to enhance pensions of World War 2 widows

The government will enhance the pension given to widows of World War 2 and honorarium of ex-servicemen who are put on duty in government offices on contract through ex-servicemen corporation ltd (REXCO).

Soldier Welfare said that the department has forwarded the proposal to the to increase the pension of war widows of World War 2 from present Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per month.

Similarly, another proposal has been forwarded for raising the honorarium amount for ex-servicemen working in the government offices on contract through REXCO from present Rs 9,100 to Rs 18,000 per month.

While chairing a meeting of the soldier welfare board on Wednesday, the also said that he will request the education department to start a special class of 30 minutes to give more information the students about the defence forces and recruitment process, a said.

A presentation was also given in the meeting which was attended by the and other officials.

