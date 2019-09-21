Court rejects former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar's anticipatory bail plea

The Alipore District and Sessions court on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who is evading CBI summons in connection with the case.

Kumar had filed the bail plea on Friday, a day after a city court had said that the CBI did not need a warrant to arrest him in the Saradha case.

Kumar, who is currently the ADG of the CID, had failed to get a relief from the Barasat district and sessions court on his anticipatory bail application in the case.

The CBI had moved the Alipore court on Thursday, seeking an arrest warrant against the former city police commissioner.

The additional chief judicial magistrate had disposed the CBI's application, saying that the agency did not need a arrest warrant as the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court had already lifted the bar on his arrest in the case.

