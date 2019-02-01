Single window clearance system for shooting films to be made available for Indian filmmakers

The government on Friday said the single window clearance system for ease of shooting films, available only to foreigners until now, will now be made available to Indian filmmakers as well.

announced key initiatives taken by the government for the industry in the interim budget in 2019-20.

Hailing the industry as a major employment generator, Goyal said the provision of single window clearance system for ease of shooting films, available only to foreigners, will now be made available to Indian filmmakers as well.

He also announced that the government will introduce anti-camcording provisions in the Cinematograph Act to control the menace of piracy.

The industry has appreciated the announcement of single window clearance system as a significant step with a potential to play a role in boosting tourism, while stating that anti-camcording measures will assist in the industry's growth.

