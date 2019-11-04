SPARC's Sept quarter loss widens to Rs 63 cr from Rs 2.58 cr last year

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 63.16 crore for the quarter ended September 30 of the ongoing fiscal.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 2.58 crore for July-September, 2018-19.

Total income declined to Rs 19.45 crore during the second quarter as compared with Rs 65.92 crore in the year-ago period, SPARC said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of SPARC were trading at Rs 146.7 apiece, up 2.34 per cent on the BSE.
First Published: Mon, November 04 2019. 15:00 IST

